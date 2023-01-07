Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 248,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 126,560 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 54,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 454,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 74,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Radiant Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $258.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $8.09.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $330.97 million for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 35.35%.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers domestic services, which includes air, ground, and specialized services; and international services, such as air, ocean, and import and export management services.

