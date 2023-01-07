Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 12,138 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,138 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,490,000 after purchasing an additional 19,902 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

VOT opened at $180.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $163.55 and a one year high of $241.17.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.