Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 152 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $14,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $158.81 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $138.76 and a 1 year high of $173.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.11.

