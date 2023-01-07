Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 331,254 Shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Get Rating) by 5,750.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331,254 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $13,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 117.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 32,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $46.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average is $42.12.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

