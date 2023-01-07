Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 40 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $14,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,231,000 after buying an additional 593,396 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,464,000 after buying an additional 73,219 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 645,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,029,000 after buying an additional 50,242 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,715,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 529,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,994,000 after buying an additional 33,062 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $283.71 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $261.80 and a one year high of $427.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.00.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.