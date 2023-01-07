Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 55,787 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 714,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,787 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $14,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 468.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $25.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average is $22.97.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

