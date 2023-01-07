Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 131,411 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,411 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $13,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GCOW. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of GCOW opened at $32.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.34.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.