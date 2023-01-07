Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 139,032 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 588,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,032 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $15,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,383,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 893,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,756,000 after purchasing an additional 487,517 shares in the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,088,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,308,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,961,000.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BAB stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.51. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.