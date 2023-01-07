Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 19,071 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,071 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $13,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XSVM. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 56,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSVM opened at $46.44 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average is $46.48.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

