Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 2,340 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $15,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WCN. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,643,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699,706 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in Waste Connections by 5,087.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,530,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,612,000 after buying an additional 5,423,495 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,046,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,727,000 after buying an additional 474,923 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Waste Connections by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 617,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,347,000 after buying an additional 397,975 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,178,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,118,000 after buying an additional 358,587 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of WCN stock opened at $132.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $148.20.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

