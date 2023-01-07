Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 3,004 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $14,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 131.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 623.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $86.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.08. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMC. Barclays increased their price target on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

