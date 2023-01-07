Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 5,124 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $13,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $115,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $203,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $256,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of XMMO opened at $75.70 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $68.22 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.30.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.