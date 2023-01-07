Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 8,587 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $16,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $128.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $149.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.88.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

