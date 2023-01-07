Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,473 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $15,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 312.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter worth about $1,425,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 53.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 3.0% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 75,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PII has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of PII opened at $103.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.47 and a 200 day moving average of $107.65. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $127.37.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.04%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

