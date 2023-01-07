Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $14,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 2.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,117,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 77.0% during the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 8.6% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $42.29 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,114.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.78.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

