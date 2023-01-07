Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,951 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $14,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Equinix by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its position in Equinix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 36.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 342.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 45,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.33.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,532.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,354 shares of company stock worth $2,325,770. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $673.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $654.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $639.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.60. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $783.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 162.09%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

