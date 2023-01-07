Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,573 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $16,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 42,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of GDV opened at $21.11 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.86.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust’s previous None dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 6.4%.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $30,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,378.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Further Reading

