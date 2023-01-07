Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $14,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $363.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $360.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.73. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $287.82 and a 12 month high of $547.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.062 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

