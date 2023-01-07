Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,278 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $16,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,331,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,806,000 after buying an additional 568,232 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,005,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,355,000 after buying an additional 196,343 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 856,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,693,000 after buying an additional 163,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $133.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.66 and its 200 day moving average is $126.32. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $144.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

