Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $13.15 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,142 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $13,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $113.69 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.72.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

