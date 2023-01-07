Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $13.79 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 25,363 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $13,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 24,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.42.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $221.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,681 shares of company stock worth $5,310,662 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

