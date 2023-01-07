Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $14.04 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,212 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $14,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $774,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $329.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $410.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

