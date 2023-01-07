Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $14.50 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 637,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.24.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.