Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $14.54 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 308,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,438 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $14,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.32. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $63.62.

