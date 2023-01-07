Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $15.27 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,881 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 30,984 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $15,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of General Motors by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $998,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143,601 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in General Motors by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $300,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290,657 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,897,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $219,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $35.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.54. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.91.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.