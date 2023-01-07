Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 139,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $13,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,990 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,982,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,311 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,875,000 after acquiring an additional 610,266 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,645,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 196.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 610,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,220,000 after buying an additional 404,585 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.73.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 3.4 %

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

DLR opened at $101.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $162.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

