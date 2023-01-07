Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 19,071 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,071 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $13,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XSVM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $805,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $4,126,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.48. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $56.04.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

