Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 30,669 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,669 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $13,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 114,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after buying an additional 9,255 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 125,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 113.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 26.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $47.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.63.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,440 shares of company stock worth $366,770 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

