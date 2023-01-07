Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 65,616 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 666,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,616 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $15,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. W Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, MCIA Inc boosted its stake in First Horizon by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 88,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

NYSE:FHN opened at $24.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.42. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $875.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other First Horizon news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

