Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $15,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $94.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.01 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.26 and a one year high of $242.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.83.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

