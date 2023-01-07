Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) by 111.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 805,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,262 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $16,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $606,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $490,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,537,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $26.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.32.

