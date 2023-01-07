Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,860 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 46,668 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $14,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $57.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $61.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Grupo Santander cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.46) to GBX 2,922 ($35.20) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.94) to GBX 2,950 ($35.54) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.27) to GBX 2,987 ($35.99) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.63.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

