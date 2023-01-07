Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,717 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $15,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.27.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $127.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.22. The stock has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

