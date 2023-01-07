Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 803,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $15,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $83,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.70. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $26.77.

