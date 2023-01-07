Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 12,382 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,382 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $14,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFM opened at $37.13 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.64.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

