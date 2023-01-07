Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 16,214 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 525,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 16,214 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $13,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,826,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $241,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003,848 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $199,606,000. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $191,981,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 31,632.2% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,687,911 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $131,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676,289 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 3.3 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

