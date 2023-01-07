Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,928 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $12,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in American Water Works by 18.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 7.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 37.1% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works stock opened at $158.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $174.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.16 and its 200 day moving average is $147.69.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

