Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 34,747 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 248,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,747 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $16,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAH. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

CAH opened at $78.64 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day moving average of $69.02.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

