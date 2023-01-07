Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 35,781 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 190,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,781 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $15,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 352,396 shares of company stock valued at $32,972,495. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

NYSE ADM opened at $85.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $65.64 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.72 and a 200-day moving average of $86.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

