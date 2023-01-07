Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,121 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $16,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marriott International Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.36.

Shares of MAR opened at $153.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.99 and a 200-day moving average of $152.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.69. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

