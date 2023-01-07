Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 5,822 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,822 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $15,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 87,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $77.15 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $94.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.53.

