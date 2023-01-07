Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 6,649 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,649 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $12,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.4% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.55.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 3.5 %

PH opened at $308.55 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

