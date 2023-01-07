Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 722,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,751,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,561,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $34,059,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $24,397,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at $25,692,000. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $19,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PARA stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.33. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Paramount Global from $47.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.77.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

