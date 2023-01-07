Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $16,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,156,788,000 after buying an additional 816,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,220,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,054,908,000 after buying an additional 38,293 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,687,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,922,569,000 after buying an additional 28,839 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $648,774,000 after buying an additional 58,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,645,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,031,000 after buying an additional 107,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.75.

ISRG stock opened at $270.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.04 and its 200 day moving average is $229.21. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $333.07. The stock has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.34, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

