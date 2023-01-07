Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 623,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,174 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

BSCM stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $21.47.

