Raymond James Upgrades TC Energy (TSE:TRP) to “Outperform”

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$63.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock’s current price.

TRP has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$65.05.

TRP stock opened at C$54.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.24 billion and a PE ratio of 16.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$58.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$61.83. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$52.12 and a twelve month high of C$74.44.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.80 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci acquired 2,800 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$53.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,332.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$326,703.65. In related news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci acquired 2,800 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$53.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,332.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$326,703.65. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total value of C$25,124.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,781.01.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

