Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 490,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,839 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,359,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,748,000 after acquiring an additional 627,724 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 73.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 47,649 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ RXRX opened at $7.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $17.15.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 18,500 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $136,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,698.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,135.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $136,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,698.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 206,828 shares of company stock worth $1,987,931 over the last ninety days. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RXRX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

