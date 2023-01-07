Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Renasant were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $821,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Cadence Bank increased its stake in Renasant by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 76,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 20,162 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Renasant by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Renasant by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $36.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.89. Renasant Co. has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $41.77.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Renasant had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $171.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Several research firms have commented on RNST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renasant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

