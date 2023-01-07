Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Shares Gap Down to $18.62

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.62, but opened at $17.42. Resources Connection shares last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 830 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGP. Bank of America raised shares of Resources Connection from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Resources Connection Stock Up 9.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.24. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $204.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.11%.

Insider Transactions at Resources Connection

In related news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,788 shares in the company, valued at $749,091.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,091.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maltzan Marco Von acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $31,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resources Connection

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 296.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter valued at $1,135,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,330,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,045,000 after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Resources Connection by 9.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 903,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after acquiring an additional 77,837 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

