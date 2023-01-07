Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Shares Gap Down to $18.62

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.62, but opened at $17.42. Resources Connection shares last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 830 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGP shares. Bank of America upgraded Resources Connection from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Resources Connection Stock Up 9.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $572.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.19.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.24. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $204.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Resources Connection news, Director Maltzan Marco Von purchased 2,000 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $31,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Resources Connection news, Director Maltzan Marco Von purchased 2,000 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $31,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,091.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Resources Connection

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 296.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter valued at $1,135,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,330,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,045,000 after buying an additional 19,349 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 9.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 903,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after buying an additional 77,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

